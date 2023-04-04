Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,748 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

