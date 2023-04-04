Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

ZBRA stock opened at $311.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $437.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.88.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

