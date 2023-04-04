Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

