Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

