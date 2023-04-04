Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

