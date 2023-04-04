Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,478,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

