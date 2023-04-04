Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

