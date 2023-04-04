Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $193.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

