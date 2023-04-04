1,900 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NSP opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $125.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

