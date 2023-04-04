Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NWBI opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

