Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 293,563 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,629,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.