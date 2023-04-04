Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of BX stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
