Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.