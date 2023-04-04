Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RCD stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.