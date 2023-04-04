Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,154,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

