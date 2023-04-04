iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.