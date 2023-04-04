CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 40,274 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLND opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
