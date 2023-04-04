CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 40,274 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

NYSE BLND opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Blend Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.