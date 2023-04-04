10,110 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 170,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

HST stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

