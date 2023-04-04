Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

