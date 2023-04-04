Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arteris by 893.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 422,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

AIP stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

