ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in March

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. ACNB has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.37.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Stories

