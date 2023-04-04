CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 424,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

