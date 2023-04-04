Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

