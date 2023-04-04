HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after buying an additional 355,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

