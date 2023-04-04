Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Trading Down 3.8 %

Backblaze Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

