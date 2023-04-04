Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Five Point Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPH stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Five Point has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,910,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,286,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

