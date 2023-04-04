Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.