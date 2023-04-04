Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $597.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

