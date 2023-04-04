Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.6 %
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.