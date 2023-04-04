American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

