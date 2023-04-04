Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Curis stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

