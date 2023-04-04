Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Rises By 5.3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 202,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

