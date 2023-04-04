Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Rises By 5.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
HYMCW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
