Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Rises By 5.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

