Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Grows By 5.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 249,077 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron Price Performance

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

GERN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

