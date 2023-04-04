Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 698,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:BUR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.
Burford Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
