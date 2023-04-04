Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,480. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 278,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.