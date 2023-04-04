Head to Head Contrast: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.00 -$6.47 million N/A N/A BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.17 -$5.07 million ($1.24) -0.57

BIO-key International has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69% BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64%

Summary

BIO-key International beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.