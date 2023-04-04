Head to Head Comparison: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC)

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A DermTech $14.52 million 7.93 -$116.68 million ($3.89) -0.97

MedTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MedTech Acquisition and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 1 4 0 2.80

DermTech has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.85%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -44.01% 2.87% DermTech -803.71% -69.72% -54.79%

Summary

MedTech Acquisition beats DermTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc. engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

