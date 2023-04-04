Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,470. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

