Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 838,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $118.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also

