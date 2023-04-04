Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 838,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $118.38.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
