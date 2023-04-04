Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Head-To-Head Survey

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Lakeland Industries 2.78% 4.14% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 983.74 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $118.39 million 0.90 $11.37 million $0.40 36.28

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 371.95%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.75%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

