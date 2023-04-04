Analyzing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -37.12% -39.97% -25.77% Biostage N/A N/A -281.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paragon 28 and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.15%. Given Paragon 28’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Biostage.

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 7.76 -$67.33 million ($0.89) -19.22 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.37

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

