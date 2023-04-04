Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $10,077,000. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $9,302,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 501,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

