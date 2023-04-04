Short Interest in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Expands By 7.6%

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveOne by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Price Performance

LVO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

