Comparing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -0.52% -38.05% -2.35% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Credit One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 0.57 -$13.53 million ($0.04) -124.97 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Credit One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 137.50%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats Credit One Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Credit One Financial

(Get Rating)

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.