Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Grows By 6.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 31.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Lovesac Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

