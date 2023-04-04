Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lilium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LILM opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $18,468,000,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lilium

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

