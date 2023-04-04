John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
