Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of SAL opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

