Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inventiva by 59.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Stock Down 2.2 %

Inventiva Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. Inventiva has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.15.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

