Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.72 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

