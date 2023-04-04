Financial Review: CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.4%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CP ALL Public and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Arko has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.94 Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.50 17.32

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.78% 27.64% 2.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats CP ALL Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co. Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, and bulk and spot purchasers. It operates approximately 3,000 locations comprising approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

